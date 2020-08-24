Longer clip of the incident in Kenosha, WI involving molotov cocktails and other assaults on police officers. pic.twitter.com/Bmue3koh00 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020

This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

This sign says it all:

BLM rioters not holding back by vandalizing and looting local businesses here in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wzfWq9OlUU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have completely torched this local small business building in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/bPIcjXbi0G — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Like a scene out of hell, this is what BLM rioters have produced in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WjskzyRH5b — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters commit mayhem tonight in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/ERsQMzzQ4C — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

This is an attack on our country and has been for the last 90 days. #Kenosha, WI pic.twitter.com/x53wfGh39W — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 24, 2020