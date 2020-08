Via WDEL:

Wilmington Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman they said assisted in the theft of a 7-year-old child’s MAGA hat outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington.

Police arrested Camryn Amy on August 22, 2020, a day after Olivia M. Winslow was arrested and charged in connection to the same incident, which occurred in the 600 block of Justison Street and went viral after a video of the exchange was posted on social media.

