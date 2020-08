But they didn’t cut way from the freak show of the DNC (and actually, that was good because more people saw what nutters they are).

“SHOULD TV NETWORKS AIR RNC IN FULL?” @BrianStelter advanced rationale for nets not to: “Television nets are going to have interesting choices to make…about whether to cut away if there’s this stream of disinformation happening live.” Promises CNN will cut in w/ “fact checks. pic.twitter.com/7GBgDSdiaI — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 23, 2020