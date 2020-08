The strong black Muslim woman in the video who berated an Asian boba store in Aurora, Colo. for not being "black-owned" is 23-year-old Alewia Tola Roba, from Denver. She appears to have graduated this year from university & is extremely proud of being Ethiopian. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rQ5hrmQMYx

— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020