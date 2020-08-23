Meanwhile Biden is a swing and a miss.

Via Newsmax:

Voters who consider themselves “in play” for the 2020 presidential election give President Donald Trump a 10-point edge in those that hold a “positive” view of the president vs. those who have a “positive” view of Joe Biden, according to The Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

“These voters as a group have characteristics that suggest they are open to Mr. Trump and his party,” the Journal reported Sunday. “Some 22% have a positive image of Mr. Trump, while only 11% have a positive image of Mr. Biden, the July poll found.

