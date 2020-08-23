It’s sad at this point we’ve become used to people who hate on Putin just dying.

Via WAPO:

MOSCOW — As Russia’s most prominent opposition politician was fighting for his life in a Berlin hospital Sunday, Russian media reported that he was under constant surveillance by federal security agents during the Siberian trip on which he fell ill with suspected poisoning.

Alexei Navalny was evacuated from the Siberian city of Omsk to Berlin Saturday in a medical ambulance funded by the foundation of Russian philanthropist and former telecommunications mogul Dmitry Zimin after doctors initially denied permission for him to leave the country.

The plane departed for Germany early Saturday and a convoy of ambulances under heavy guard by German police delivered him to Berlin’s Charité hospital at 8.47 a.m.

Navalny was comatose and in critical condition when he was admitted to the hospital Saturday. The hospital said late Saturday that no new information on Navalny’s health would be available before Monday.

Keep reading…