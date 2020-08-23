We are Joe, that’s the problem…

Via Newsweek:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has hit back at President Donald Trump’s attacks on his mental capabilities.

In recent months, 74-year-old Trump and his campaign have clung to verbal gaffes Biden has made and repeatedly, without evidence, sought to paint the president’s 77-year-old rival as mentally unfit, often referring to him as “Sleepy Joe.”

In an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace last month, Trump declined the opportunity to label Biden as senile, but said he was “mentally shot.”

Biden was pressed about Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness by ABC News anchor David Muir in his first joint sit-down interview running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

