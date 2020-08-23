Via NY Post:

President Trump will speak each of the four nights of the Republican National Convention to deliver an uplifting message to the American people, a campaign adviser said on Sunday — as the full list of speakers was released.

“You’ll have President Trump speaking at various parts for each of the nights,” Jason Miller told host Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Calling last week’s Democratic National Convention that nominated Joe Biden as president and Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president a “massive grievance fest,” Miller said the RNC will tell a “beautiful story.”

“One of the things you’re going to see this week is a complete change in the perception that I believe that the media tries to tell about what a Trump supporter looks like or who a Trump supporter is we’re going to talk about the American story,” Miller said, adding that the RNC will highlight Trump’s accomplishments over the past four years and set a vision for a second term.

“We are going to see a great uplifting message from the president and from our allies, and Chuck when I tell you some of these stories that you hear they’re going to be some breakout stars, some people that you would not expect to be supporters of the President, and it’s going to tell a very beautiful story,” he said.

