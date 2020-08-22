Via TPM:

As the Democratic National Convention played out across locked-down America over the past week, conservative observers were keen to note that Democrats had omitted “under God” from when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Trump took offense to their actions and tweeted: “The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!”

Keep reading…