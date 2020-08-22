. #BlackLivesMatter activist in Chicago: “We have demands and they need to be met … we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not. … You can listen to us or you can get ran over.” pic.twitter.com/yEXFT4LOv9

Lunatics. That guy snapping his fingers adds an additional touch of lunacy. They do that when people are too “sensitive” to clapping.

Via Daily Wire:

A Black Lives Matter activist in Chicago warned late this week that people better meet their demands because they are going to get what they want regardless of whether or not people choose to comply.

The activist, who identified herself as Taylor Norwood during a different part of the press conference, repeatedly blasted Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot for allegedly “not protecting the black women in this city.”

Norwood appeared to accuse Lightfoot of “creating problems in black and brown communities to protect white people” and claimed that Lightfoot was robbing them “of their right to vote.”

Keep reading…