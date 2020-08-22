Via ABC:

SACRAMENTO (KABC) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has reportedly been collecting his full salary despite a promise to cut his own pay when he ordered state workers’ paychecks be reduced by 10%.

At the time, Newsom vowed to slash his pay because of the state’s economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

But, according to data from the State Controller’s Office obtained by the Sacramento Bee, the governor has continued to draw his full salary, which is $210,000 a year.

Newsom’s office told the Bee an oversight by the state has resulted in the governor keeping his full pay, but that he has asked to have his pay reduced retroactively to July 1.

Out of eight of the state’s elected constitutional officers, including the treasurer, secretary of state and the attorney general, the data shows State Controller Betty Yee was the only one to take the pay cut last month.

