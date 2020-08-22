Good.

Via Mother Jones:

Romanian supporters of QAnon protest against the government’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections during a rally in Bucharest, Romania on Monday.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Facebook said on Wednesday that it will be taking enforcement action targeting communities related to the QAnon conspiracy theory amid a larger crackdown against what it said were “anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests” including elements of Antifa and “US-based militia organizations.”

In a post on its website, Facebook explained that people from these groups would still be allowed to post on its platform “so long as they do not otherwise violate our content policies” but that the company would “restrict their ability to organize on our platform.”

Facebook said that the new enforcement would cover pages and groups on its namesake product as well as accounts on Instagram involved in discussions of violence.

