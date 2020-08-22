Whoops.

Via Townhall:

Well, if John Kasich can take solace in anything after his betrayal of the Republican Party, it’s that he won’t be alone. Hey, all of these clowns can join him in that field, so he won’t be as lonely. The Democratic National Convention is over. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are official the Left’s “back in chains” ticket for 2020. And look, they found like 12 Republicans who are going to back Joe Biden because…I really don’t know why. Any true Republican would have never voted for Hillary Clinton. Any true Republican knows the same can be said for Biden. It makes no sense for any conservative to vote for Joe Biden. Let me break cycle of party tribalism by voting for a man whose agenda is all about…tribalism. This is politics at its core. It’s why there are these things called parties and a voter base. it makes no sense to vote for someone whose values and policies you despise all because you want to…put country over party. The clowns who peddle this nonsense are the weakest, most trite losers in politics. And boy, did Democrats find some Republicans who fit that mold, and it’s not just Kasich.

