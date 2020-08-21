He did it in 1988 too. Old dogs, old tricks.

Via Post Millenial:

Left-wing Canadian activists took to social media to claim that Joe Biden’s DNC acceptance speech had been plagiarized.

Judge for yourself. Biden’s words were: “For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. And light is more powerful than dark.”

In his goodbye letter just before his death, Layton wrote the following: “My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair.”

