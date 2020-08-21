Busts all the insanity.

Via Townhall:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, led by GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (WI), on Friday as Democrats spread unfounded rumors that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is under attack.

Democrats in both chambers insist that the Trump administration is attempting to cut funding to the postal service, though the USPS’ own analysis finds the service to be solvent through 2021, in order to suppress mail-in voting.

Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (MI) echoed the Democrat-led conspiracy, claiming that the USPS eliminated overtime pay at the direction of the president, but DeJoy set the record straight:

