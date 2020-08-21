Via NY Post:

The federal courthouse in Portland, where protesters clashed with the feds last month, was closed Friday after someone threatened to slam a bomb-filled vehicle into a federal building, according to a report.

The Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse — which became a national focal point after President Trump sent Department of Homeland Security agents to guard it last month — was shuttered after federal officials received the frightening threat Thursday night, according to The Oregonian.

A nearby federal bankruptcy court was also closed, citing a “threat of violence in the area,” the paper reported.

A source familiar with the incident said it wasn’t clear which federal building was the target of the would-be bombing. Federal officials didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking information.

Hearings at the Hatfield courthouse will be rescheduled and the bankruptcy court said its services would operate remotely.

