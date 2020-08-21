Via NBC:

The FDNY EMS union said that City Hall is looking to eliminate 400 emergency medical response jobs, just months after first responders were dealing with call volumes as high as 6,500 a day during the peak of the pandemic

By Tom Winter • Published August 19, 2020 • Updated on August 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm

A day after the head of New York City’s EMS union warned the city was preparing to eliminate hundreds of emergency medical responder positions amid its COVID-induced budget crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio did not deny the layoffs were possible.

Speaking at his daily briefing Thursday, de Blasio emphasized he didn’t want to lay off a single city worker. There’s been too much job loss already, he said.

“But we’re getting to the point where we’re running out of options,” the mayor said.

