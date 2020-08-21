Via NY Post:

A coalition of 100 Staten Island and Brooklyn restaurants are planning a class-action lawsuit to force the city and state to reopen indoor dining in New York.

“It feels like the government is moving the goal posts,” said Thomas Casatelli, who owns four restaurants in the two boroughs including the self-described “taco joint” Ho’Brah in Bay Ridge and West Brighton.

“We were supposed to be open July 6, now we’re hearing from the mayor we can’t open until there’s a vaccine. Who knows when that will be,” Casatelli said Thursday at a Staten Island press conference with other restaurateurs, their lawyers and local elected officials.

“The business owners that are here today, they did what they were told to do. They did what they had to do to help flatten the curve,” said Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis at the event.

“We met the metrics, so why are we being discriminated against as a municipality?” she asked.

The city’s positive testing rate is under 1 percent and every other county in the state allows indoor dining at partial capacity.

