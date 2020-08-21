After duplicating people last night, they just didn't even try to fill all the boxes on the big screen tonight for Biden https://t.co/KDyBu3w5az pic.twitter.com/v6JtVqn3fq

Enthusiasm problem.

Via Townhall:

The show is over. The Democratic National Convention is over. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the 2020 Democratic nominee—and he didn’t forget where he was this time. He read from a teleprompter. The bar was low. It’s going to be a whole different ballgame when he’s one-on-one with Trump. We were blessed that this spectacle was only aired for two hours this week. I don’t think I could’ve handled lengthy speeches from these Trump-deranged clowns.

With COVID forcing all the conventions to go virtual, the “audience” in the background experienced some odd occurrences. Last night, California Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for vice president and Democrats struggle to find 30 people to fill that virtual audience board. So, they copy and pasted duplicates to fill it up. It did not go unnoticed. Last night, they decided not to do that, but instead leave spaces blank. Now that was extremely noticeable.

Keep reading…