All he had to do was not trip and fall down, and they would compare it to the Gettysburg Address.

Oops… CNN's Van Jones let the cat out the bag!

"And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn't embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!"

This is what the liberal media will be doing tonight, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/UIfZbPhYVe

— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2020