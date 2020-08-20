Via Fox News:

A 25-year-old man who remains at large after police identified him as the suspect who knocked out another man during violent demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, has apparently taken to social media to beg for financial help.

Marquise Love, who goes by the name “Keese Love,” is wanted by police for allegedly attacking a man identified as Adam Haner in the middle of the street, during a chaotic demonstration that took place just blocks away from a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Marquise Love, 25, is being sought by police in connection with an attack on a man during a chaotic protest in Portland over the weekend

Marquise Love, 25, is being sought by police in connection with an attack on a man during a chaotic protest in Portland over the weekend (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

In a post on SnapChat, Love insists he did nothing wrong.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him,” Love purportedly wrote, according to an image obtained by The Sun. “Look it up on Twitter put money on my books and come see me.”

Keep reading…