This was the person who shouted “I can’t breathe” (the words of George Floyd) because she was so excited at all the stuff she could steal.

Via Daily Caller:

Chicago police reportedly arrested a woman Monday for allegedly posting videos of herself looting stores in the early hours of Aug. 10.

Police arrested 22-year-old Taeshia Rochon after receiving a tip as a result of their Looting Task Force, according to Chicago’s CBS affiliate.

Police charged the woman with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting, CBS reported.

