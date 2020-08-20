This was the person who shouted “I can’t breathe” (the words of George Floyd) because she was so excited at all the stuff she could steal.
Via Daily Caller:
Chicago police reportedly arrested a woman Monday for allegedly posting videos of herself looting stores in the early hours of Aug. 10.
Police arrested 22-year-old Taeshia Rochon after receiving a tip as a result of their Looting Task Force, according to Chicago’s CBS affiliate.
Police charged the woman with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting, CBS reported.