Gee, wonder why people watching Minneapolis in flames would be moving to Trump?

Via Townhall:

While August poll results about the possible outcome of the general election in November should always be viewed through a skeptical lens, it is impossible not to see the ground President Trump has gained on Joe Biden.

In recent weeks, several key polls have shown the president narrowing the gap between himself and the Democratic nominee, reflecting similar metrics to those seen in 2016. Since the start of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, the president’s approval rating has spiked, as Katie reported.

One poll on Thursday stood out, showing the president in a tie with the former vice president. The poll, conducted by Trafalgar Group over a period of four days, showed both Biden and Trump with 47 percent support from those polled.

