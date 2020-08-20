Via NY Post:

The Brooklyn mom who was kicked off a Newark-bound Jetblue plane in Florida when her 2-year-old wouldn’t mask-up said the “traumatic” ordeal left her six kids in tears.

“I was completely taken aback,” Midwood mother Chaya Bruck, 39, told The Post on Thursday via phone from the Sunshine State, where she remained stranded.

“They were rude. They were harsh. My kids were scared. They were crying. It was extremely traumatic. I was shaking.”

Bruck said JetBlue staff — including a flight attendant she’d already had trouble with on her Orlando-bound trip — started asking her to cover her daughter’s face from the moment the family got to their seats on Wednesday.

