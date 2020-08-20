Via Union Journal:

Joe Biden just humiliated himself once again in a bizarre new interview with rapper Cardi B, this time forgetting how many grandchildren he has.

At the start of the interview, Cardi B tried to talk about her two-year-old daughter. That’s when Biden jumped in to say that there is no more caring individual than himself when it comes to kids, only to then forget two of his own grandkids.

“You’re telling me. I got four kids, five grandkids,” Biden said. “Come on, I’m an expert. I understand about kids. They’re the most important thing in the world. They come first.”

