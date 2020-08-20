Well, I could ….but I won’t because it’s objectionable as f*ck. Also bizarre is that they think the problem is just with the promo art. It’s not, the movie is awful too.

Via Deadline:

Netflix has issued a swift mea culpa after a strong backlash today around the marketing of its forthcoming release Cuties.

The largely well-received French-language pic won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance this year. It follows Amy, an 11-year-old girl who joins a group of dancers named “The Cuties” at school and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity — upsetting her mother and her values. The film is rated 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics generally praised it for its handling of sensitive topics.

Netflix recently began promoting the movie ahead of its September 9 release on the platform. However, the accompany artwork has provoked a storm of online criticism, with many saying the poster sexualizes children. One Twitter user called it “disgusting,” while another said, “Netflix really messed up here.” Here’s the poster that sparked the backlash:

