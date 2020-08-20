Desperate.

Via Fox News:

Joe Biden’s campaign says that the Democratic presidential nominee remains committed to ending fossil fuel subsidies to fight climate change .

Democrats faced some backlash from environmental groups after the party quietly dropped language calling for the end to the subsidies from its platform.

“Vice President Biden’s commitment to ending fossil fuel subsidies remains as steadfast as it was when he outlined this position in the bold climate plan he laid out last year,” Biden campaign policy director Stef Feldman said on Wednesday.

