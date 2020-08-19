Her extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/fWWbcztI3B

Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who supports the Israel-hating BDS movement which boycotts Jewish-owned businesses, says the Democrat Party “is absolutely our party.”

Too late, you embraced this.

Via NY Post:

The Biden campaign is distancing itself from controversial former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour after the Democratic National Committee featured her in a council meeting at the convention this week.

Sarsour, a prominent left-wing Muslim advocate who has faced accusations of anti-Semitism, appeared at a virtual meeting of the Democratic National Convention’s “Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly” on Tuesday.

Speaking during the appearance, Sarsour argued, “The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment.”

