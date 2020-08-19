Via Business Insider:

Hospitals in Xinjiang aborted late-stage pregnancies and killed newborns as part of China’s mission to erase Uighur culture, a doctor who worked in the region told Radio Free Asia on Monday.

Since 2016, China has interned at least 1 million Uighurs in hundreds of prison camps, which it euphemistically calls “reeducation centers,” where Uighurs are forced to abandon their heritage and religion.

A large part of this crackdown involves limiting Uighurs’ reproductive rights and slashing the birth rate.

In 2017, China passed a law limiting Uighurs and other ethnic minorities to having three children if they live in rural areas or two if they live in urban areas.

Under China’s one-child policy, abandoned in 2016, Han Chinese citizens — people of the majority ethnic group — were encouraged and sometimes forced to take contraception and undergo abortions to keep the birth rate low, while minorities such as the Uighurs were allowed to have two or three children, The Associated Press reported.

