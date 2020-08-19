Via NY Post:

Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that federal agents helped make 1,485 arrests as part of the nine-city anti-violent-crime Operation Legend.

Barr said 1,000 state fugitives were arrested during the operation and 200 people face federal charges, many of them for illegal guns.

The attorney general detailed the figures at a press conference in Kansas City, Missouri, where the namesake of the operation, four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, was shot dead while sleeping in his bed on June 29.

The anti-crime initiative deploys federal help to bolster local officers fighting a spike in violent crime, especially after anti-police brutality protests over the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd in May.

Keep reading…