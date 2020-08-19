You can’t make these things up.

Via The Blaze:

The Democratic National Convention asked former self-identifying Cherokee Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to participate in its Native American Caucus meeting on Tuesday, drawing laughs and dismay from critics on social media before reportedly pulling the plug on the event’s livestream chat.

Warren famously exploited her claims of having indigenous ancestry throughout her career, before taking a DNA test in 2018 that revealed she is a scant 1/1024th Native American. The debacle earned her the nickname “Pocahontas” from President Donald Trump.

