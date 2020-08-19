Try not to laugh ….

Via NY Post:

Mayor de Blasio said his wife Chirlane McCray needs a 14-member staff that costs city taxpayers nearly $2 million a year because they’re helping New Yorkers recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Criticism of her pricey team doesn’t “take into account the work that’s being done,” de Blasio said at a City Hall press briefing Wednesday.

“This work is about the needs of the people of this city especially in this crisis,” he said after being asked about the apparent waste of taxpayer funds during a budget crisis. De Blasio made the comments despite his insistence that there’s not enough money in city coffers to maintain parks or pickup trash.

McCray, who is considering a run for Brooklyn Borough President, has doubled her staff in the past two years including the recent addition of a $70,000 videographer who captured her baking ginger snaps during the peak of the city’s pandemic in April. The increase was first reported by The City.

Keep reading…