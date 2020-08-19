Disgraceful.

Via Daily Mail:

Bill de Blasio’s unelected wife has been branded a ‘disgrace’ for having a staff of 14 costing New York City $2 million, including a $70,000 videographer who filmed her baking cookies – while crime soars amid NYPD budget cuts, trash is left to pile up on the streets and 22,000 city workers face job losses.

Chirlane McCray, who is mulling a run for Brooklyn borough president, enjoys a core team of eight full-time staff who cost the city a combined $1.1 million in annual salaries, according to her office.

Sources at the Mayor’s Office told The City the mayor’s wife also has at least another six staff who do not feature on the official roster, taking her total workforce to 14 with a hefty price tag of $2 million.

