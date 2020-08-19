However, per DoD rules, all military members are prohibited from wearing military uniforms at political campaign events. pic.twitter.com/q6SFOCvNH9

No one on the DNC picked it up because they know nothing about the military.

Via Washington Examiner:

During Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention, service members in American Samoa might have violated military rules.

Each state took part in a virtual roll call, naming the number of votes they gave to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. As two representatives from American Samoa came on screen, what appeared to be two uniformed service members flanked them. One of those representatives was the chairman of American Samoa’s Democratic Party, Aliitama Sotoa.

Uniformed service members are generally prohibited from participating in partisan activity. The Department of Defense says, “All military members, including National Guard and Reserve forces, are prohibited from wearing military uniforms at political campaign events.” It appears that members of the American Samoan delegation likely did not receive any special dispensation to have uniformed members of the armed forces in their shot for the virtual event.

