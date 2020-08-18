Via NY Post:

Bill Clinton will issue a rare and searing rebuke of the sitting president in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday evening, accusing Donald Trump of bringing chaos to the office he once held.

In a preview of his five-minute speech, the former two-term Democratic president who occupied the White House from 1993 to 2001 paints Trump as an ineffective leader who he claims has failed in his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial country to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton says.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center, instead it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame,” he said.

Keep reading…