Bonkers.

Via Fox News:

The Washington Post was slammed Tuesday for a “passive voice nonsense” headline that critics said downplayed the vicious attack on a truck driver by Portland protesters, ignoring that the man was beaten by demonstrators.

A man was knocked unconscious by Black Lives Matter protesters after they allegedly chased him until he crashed his truck. A video posted online, which has since gone viral, shows the man sitting dazed on the ground moments before another man runs up from behind and kicks him flush in the face, knocking him out.

