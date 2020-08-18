Via ABC:

A Long Island man who owned an array of weapons was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot up an Orthodox Jewish day camp over social distancing violations.

Nassau County police received a complaint that the yeshiva day camp was violating COVID-19 restrictions with “approximately 500 students were wearing no masks,” and while officers were en route, they said the man called again and threatened to get a gun and shoot the individuals at the location if the police didn’t get there.

“If I got to go out there with a freaking machine gun and shoot all these people, I will,” he allegedly said.

Authorities say that when the officers arrived at the Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island, located on Doughty Boulevard in Inwood, there were 30 children with their parents at the day camp.

Keep reading…