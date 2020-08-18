HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

Via Gothamist:

In addition to leading New York State through the worst health and financial crisis in modern history while also designing self-aggrandizing posters, Governor Andrew Cuomo is also working on a book in his spare time. The publishing house Crown announced on Tuesday that it will release a memoir by Cuomo about his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

“In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in American Crisis the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic,” Crown, the publisher, said in a statement, “sharing his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”

Keep reading…