Free Yeezy’s for everyone!

Via NY Post:

Rapper-turned-presidential-candidate Kanye West has qualified to appear on the 2020 Utah ballot in November, the state elections office confirmed.

State Elections Director Justin Lee said Monday that his office had verified that the billionaire sneaker mogul’s campaign had collected the 1,000 required signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

Utah marks the fifth state West has now qualified to be on the ballot in. He had already successfully gotten ballot access in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Vermont.

West will appear as an unaffiliated candidate.

Since launching his late-entry presidential bid over July 4 weekend, rap superstar has fought an uphill battle for ballot access state by state without any of the traditional campaign infrastructure.

