Via NY Post:

Newly unearthed photos show former president Bill Clinton — who will deliver a key address to the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night — receiving a neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies following a flight on the financier’s infamous Lolita Express.

“Would you mind giving it a crack?” Davies recalled Clinton asking, according to The Daily Mail, which published the pictures.

Clinton, 56 at the time of the September 2002 snaps, was en route to Africa for a humanitarian trip with Epstein and his entourage when the Lolita Express — Epstein’s private jet — landed in Portugal for refueling, the report said.

