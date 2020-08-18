Via Daily Mail:

Several dozen suspected Antifa members vandalized an Apple store and a Whole Foods supermarket in the trendy Williamsburg section of Brooklyn late on Saturday while spray painting anti-police graffiti and messages like ‘Murder Bezos’.

Video shows several people wearing hooded shirts shattering the glass facade of the Apple location in Williamsburg using an object thrown against the window.

At least one individual was seen inside the store, according to footage posted by the site LiveLeak.

Vandals spray painted the letters ‘FTP’ – or ‘f*** the police’ – on the wall.

