Sociopathic.

Via Townhall:

Night one of the virtual Democratic National Convention descended into cringeworthiness on multiple occasions. It featured awkward State-of-the-Union response-style political speeches, interspersed with musical interludes and glorified Zoom meetings. It was emceed by a Hollywood celebrity, at times giving off major telethon vibes. I can’t imagine a normal human voluntarily tuning in at the beginning of the program and making it through the entire two hours. But if Republicans are tempted to point and laugh, they should humbly recall that their turn comes next week, and the strange, unprecedented format likely won’t be any easier for them. Democrats have the entertainment industry’s most glittering creative talents at their disposal, and they came up with…that.

Some speakers were stronger and more effective than others. A few were downright awful. Some of the pre-packaged content was painful to watch. Setting aside my myriad disagreements with some of her tendentious points, warmed-over platitudes, and callbacks to an administration that I do not recall fondly, Michelle Obama stole the show by delivering an impactful and compelling speech with no live audience — which is really hard to do. I’ll leave it to others to gush over the former First Lady; it was another speech that stuck with me as the most telling and potentially politically-consequential of the entire evening. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s performance was shocking and almost obscene. Watch it for yourself:

