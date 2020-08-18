2020 just keeps getting better…

Via NY Post:

California health officials have confirmed the first case of the plague in the state in five years — a South Lake Tahoe resident who may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking a dog, according to reports.

El Dorado County officials said they were informed about the infection by the California Department of Health. The patient, who is recovering at home, was walking along the Truckee River Corridor, officials said.

If detected early, the deadly illness can be effectively treated with antibiotics. Symptoms, which usually show up within two weeks of exposure, may include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes.

“Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams, according to ABC News.

Keep reading…