Via NY Post:

A man was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Monday — one of at least three people shot overnight, according to cops.

Derrick Garner, 41, was standing on Bainbridge Street near Lewis Avenue in Stuyvesant Heights just after 10:30 p.m. Monday when someone fired shots from a passing car, police said.

He was blasted in the arm and torso, cops said.

Garner was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In another section of Brooklyn, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg at Emmons Avenue and East 23rd Street in Sheepshead Bay around 10:30 p.m.

He simply told cops he heard shots and felt pain, and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

