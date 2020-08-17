Awful.

Via NY Post:

A Texas mom-of-two was found in Mexico — dead, tortured and with all of her teeth removed — a day after she was reported missing, police and local reports said.

Lizbeth Flores, 23, traveled from Brownsville to the Mexican border city of Matamoro on Aug. 9, presumably to meet her boyfriend, her mother, María Rubio, told Telemundo.

Flores told her mom that she would return that night. But, when she was nowhere to be found the next day, Rubio reported her missing.

Authorities in Matamoros found Flores’ bruised body on Aug. 11 and said it looked like she had been tortured, ABC affiliate KRGV-TV reported.

Police believe Flores died after being hit in the head with a large rock that was found at the grisly scene.

Her body is with the forensic examiner in Matamoros as the investigation continues. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

