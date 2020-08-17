Via NBC:

Macy’s might leave Water Tower Place in Chicago but not because of the recent unrest and looting that saw stock at the retail giant’s North Michigan Avenue store pilfered earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

“Macy’s, as you know, has been struggling as a company all across the country for quite some time,” Lightfoot said Friday during a press conference. “My understanding is that Macy’s notified the property owners at Water Tower back in February that they probably were not going to renew their lease.”

Macy’s anchors the Water Tower Place mall on Michigan Avenue and was among countless stores targeted early Monday when hundreds of people showed up downtown and began breaking into businesses and stealing.

Keep reading…