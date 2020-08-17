A gift to the union that just endorsed Biden…

Via CNN:

The House is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the US Postal Service, House Democratic leaders announced Monday, with an eye toward providing the financially strapped agency with $25 billion in funding despite White House objections.

The bill is still being finalized, top Democrats told members during a caucus call, but it will incorporate a version of Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s Delivering for America Act, which would prohibit recent USPS operational changes the Trump administration has made that have slowed mail service around the country.

The bill will also include Democrats’ initial ask for $25 billion in funding for the Postal Service, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Keep reading…