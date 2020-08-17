Via Fox News:

Fox News viewers have long known me as an ardent Democrat, ready to fight for the ‘other’ side. However, in the past eight months, this has changed. It has changed so drastically that I’m jokingly referred to as “Leo 2.0.” It is a change so complete that I am campaigning and preparing to vote Republican in this election — for the first time ever.

As the Democratic Party gets ready to hold its national convention, I’d like to explain why I’ve left the Democratic party and will proudly cast my vote for President Donald Trump. First let me say, I did not leave the Democrats, they left me. The party of the Civil Rights movement, the party of JFK and “Ask not what your country can do for you” has abandoned all its principles and handed the reins over to extremists.

