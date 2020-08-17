Via Gothamist:

Forty-nine people were shot over the course of 72 hours in NYC between Thursday and Saturday, compared to eight shooting victims over the same time period last year, according to preliminary NYPD statistics sent to Gothamist Sunday morning.

Eight people were murdered—at least six by gun violence—compared to three homicides last year over those three days.

Those numbers do not yet reflect shootings on Sunday.

But about 2 a.m. Sunday, a 47-year-old was fatally shot in the head near Parkside and Ocean Avenues in Brooklyn at the entrance of Prospect Park.

The man was the ninth person in NYC murdered since Thursday.

Those 49 shooting victims were shot in 38 separate incidents between August 13th and 15th, the police department said.

The number of shootings rose by nearly five times—from eight to 38—compared to the same dates last year.

