Via Daily Mail:

There are fewer police on the streets since de Blasio and the city council vowed to slash the NYPD’s budget

President Trump has lashed out at New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio after a weekend of violence where at least 52 people were shot, leaving seven dead across the city.

‘Law and Order. If @NYCMayor can’t do it, we will!’ the president wrote on Twitter late on Sunday night.

Data from the NYPD data shows 20 people were injured in 12 shooting incidents on Friday, another 23 wounded on Saturday in 20 separate shootings. On Sunday, nine people were shot.

